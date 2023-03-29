All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 16 13 .552 _ Toronto 17 15 .531 ½ Tampa…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 16 13 .552 _ Toronto 17 15 .531 ½ Tampa Bay 15 14 .517 1 Boston 14 14 .500 1½ New York 13 18 .419 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 19 13 .594 _ Minnesota 14 15 .483 3½ Detroit 14 16 .467 4 Chicago 12 14 .462 4 Cleveland 12 16 .429 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 11 .621 _ Houston 14 10 .583 1½ Seattle 14 13 .519 3 Texas 13 15 .464 4½ Oakland 11 17 .393 6½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 10 .643 _ Washington 13 12 .520 3½ Philadelphia 16 15 .516 3½ New York 10 14 .417 6 Miami 7 16 .304 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 17 7 .708 _ Chicago 17 12 .586 2½ Cincinnati 15 14 .517 4½ Milwaukee 12 15 .444 6½ Pittsburgh 9 18 .333 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 16 14 .533 _ Los Angeles 14 13 .519 ½ San Diego 15 14 .517 ½ San Francisco 14 15 .483 1½ Colorado 13 19 .406 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 3, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 1

Arizona 3, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.