All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Boston
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|New York
|13
|18
|.419
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Minnesota
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Detroit
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|Chicago
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Cleveland
|12
|16
|.429
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|Houston
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Seattle
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Texas
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Oakland
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|Washington
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Philadelphia
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|New York
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Miami
|7
|16
|.304
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|17
|7
|.708
|_
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Cincinnati
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Milwaukee
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|_
|Los Angeles
|14
|13
|.519
|½
|San Diego
|15
|14
|.517
|½
|San Francisco
|14
|15
|.483
|1½
|Colorado
|13
|19
|.406
|4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Texas 5, Kansas City 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 3, Cleveland 1
L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5
Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
