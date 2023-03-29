Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

March 29, 2023, 10:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 16 13 .552 _
Toronto 17 15 .531 ½
Tampa Bay 15 14 .517 1
Boston 14 14 .500
New York 13 18 .419 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 19 13 .594 _
Minnesota 14 15 .483
Detroit 14 16 .467 4
Chicago 12 14 .462 4
Cleveland 12 16 .429 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 11 .621 _
Houston 14 10 .583
Seattle 14 13 .519 3
Texas 13 15 .464
Oakland 11 17 .393

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 10 .643 _
Washington 13 12 .520
Philadelphia 16 15 .516
New York 10 14 .417 6
Miami 7 16 .304

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 17 7 .708 _
Chicago 17 12 .586
Cincinnati 15 14 .517
Milwaukee 12 15 .444
Pittsburgh 9 18 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 16 14 .533 _
Los Angeles 14 13 .519 ½
San Diego 15 14 .517 ½
San Francisco 14 15 .483
Colorado 13 19 .406 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 3, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 1

Arizona 3, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up