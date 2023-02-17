Yale faces Pennsylvania after Knowling’s 22-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (17-6, 7-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (14-11, 6-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Yale Bulldogs (17-6, 7-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (14-11, 6-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Matt Knowling scored 22 points in Yale’s 99-68 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers have gone 8-4 at home. Pennsylvania is second in the Ivy League shooting 35.7% from downtown, led by Gus Larson shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by EJ Jarvis averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 24 points. Max Martz is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Knowling is shooting 62.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.