Saturday

No. 1 South Carolina (22-0) did not play. Next: at No. 5 UConn, Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (22-2) did not play. Next: at Washington, Sunday.

No. 3 LSU (22-0) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 4 Indiana (21-1) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

No. 5 UConn (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 6 Iowa (18-4) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

No. 7 Utah (19-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.

No. 8 Maryland (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Ohio St., Sunday.

No. 9 Notre Dame (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Duke, Sunday.

No. 10 Ohio St. (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 11 North Carolina (17-5) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Sunday.

No. 12 Iowa St. (15-5) vs. Baylor. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 13 Virginia Tech (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 15 NC State, Monday.

No. 14 UCLA (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Sunday.

No. 15 NC State (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Virginia Tech, Monday.

No. 16 Duke (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 17 Gonzaga (21-3) at San Francisco. Next: vs. Portland, Saturday.

No. 18 Michigan (18-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan St., Sunday.

No. 19 Villanova (20-4) beat Butler 78-58. Next: at Georgetown, Wednesday.

No. 20 Oklahoma (17-4) vs. West Virginia. Next: at Baylor, Tuesday.

No. 21 Middle Tennessee (18-3) at UTSA. Next: vs. W. Kentucky, Thursday.

No. 22 Arizona (17-5) did not play. Next: at USC, Sunday.

No. 23 Florida St. (20-5) did not play. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

No. 24 Texas (17-6) at Kansas. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Wednesday.

No. 25 South Florida (21-4) at SMU. Next: vs. Houston, Sunday, Feb. 12.

