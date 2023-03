Tuesday, Feb. 7 EAST Creighton 77, Seton Hall 64 MIDWEST Cleveland St. 88, Chicago St. 49 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma 98, Baylor…

Tuesday, Feb. 7

EAST

Creighton 77, Seton Hall 64

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 88, Chicago St. 49

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 98, Baylor 92, OT

Oklahoma St. 76, West Virginia 65

SMU 81, Tulsa 58

___

