Western Carolina hosts VMI following Bradley’s 24-point outing

VMI Keydets (7-23, 2-15 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-14, 9-8 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -11; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 24 points in VMI’s 87-83 overtime win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 8-5 on their home court. Western Carolina is third in the SoCon in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Tyzhaun Claude leads the Catamounts with 8.7 boards.

The Keydets are 2-15 against SoCon opponents. VMI is 4-15 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Claude is averaging 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

Asher Woods is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Keydets. Bradley is averaging 10.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

