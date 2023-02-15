Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele field manager for Buffalo (IL), Cesar Martin…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele field manager for Buffalo (IL), Cesar Martin field manager for New Hampshire (EL), Brent Lavalee field manager for Vancouver (NL), Donnie Murphy field manager for Dunedin (FSL), Jose Mayorga field manager for the Florida Complex League and Andy Fermin field manager for the Dominican Summer League.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Tyler Holton for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Daniel Norris on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with manager Bud Black on a one-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chad Kuhl on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jacob Tate.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Sam Frontino.

OTTAWA TITANS — Released LHP Evan Grills.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded INF Josh Sears to Gateway.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Zach Huffins.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Jose Ledesma Jr.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G/F Terrence Ross.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DE Brent Urban and CB Daryl Worley to contract extensions.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Vic Fangio defensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Charles-Antoine Beaulieu.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Assigned RW Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Returned LW Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Mikey Anderson to an eight-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Kevin Gravel, C Tommy Novak and RW Phil Tomasino from Milwaukee (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Nick Cicek and G Eetu Makiniemi to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated C Auston Matthews from injured reserve.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Arvid Holm to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled G Henrik Tikkanen from Worcester (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed RW Shawn Boudrias to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Released D Brandon Davidson from a standard player contract (APC).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Jacob Hayhurst to Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned RW Sean Josling to Wheeling (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Herbert Endeley to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired $75,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2024 GAM from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Jen Lalor, Shaun Harris and Ak Lakhani assistant coaches.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Seb Hines first assistant, goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Named Kevin Sumlin associate football head coach, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.