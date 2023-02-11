Weber State faces Montana in conference matchup

Montana Grizzlies (13-12, 7-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (13-12, 8-4 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (13-12, 7-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (13-12, 8-4 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -1.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dillon Jones and the Weber State Wildcats host Josh Bannan and the Montana Grizzlies in Big Sky action.

The Wildcats are 7-2 in home games. Weber State has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 7-6 in Big Sky play. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 68.4 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.8 points. Jones is averaging 16.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Bannan is averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

