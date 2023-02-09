UTEP faces Charlotte, looks to halt 4-game slide

Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 4-8 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (11-12, 4-8 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 4-8 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (11-12, 4-8 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -3; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP heads into the matchup with Charlotte as losers of four in a row.

The Miners have gone 10-3 in home games. UTEP ranks third in C-USA with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 2.1.

The 49ers are 4-8 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte averages 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Brice Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Aly Khalifa is shooting 51.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

