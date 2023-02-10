Utah Valley plays Southern Utah, seeks 4th straight victory

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-8, 9-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (19-6, 10-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-8, 9-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (19-6, 10-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Wolverines take on Southern Utah.

The Wolverines are 10-1 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Aziz Bandaogo paces the Wolverines with 10.8 rebounds.

The Thunderbirds are 9-3 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bandaogo is averaging 11.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Tevian Jones is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.