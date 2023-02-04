USC hosts Brooks and Washington

Washington Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Washington Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -10; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the USC Trojans after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 23 points in Washington’s 70-61 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans have gone 11-1 at home. USC is ninth in the Pac-12 with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Morgan averaging 1.8.

The Huskies have gone 5-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Brooks averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Brooks is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.