USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

The Preseason USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (23)
|40-22
|764
|22
|2. Tennessee (6)
|57-9
|741
|9
|3. Stanford
|47-18
|687
|6
|4. Texas A&M
|44-20
|610
|4
|5. Florida
|42-24
|570
|21
|6. Arkansas
|46-21
|569
|3
|7. Mississippi (2)
|42-23
|546
|1
|8. Oklahoma St.
|42-22
|509
|17
|9. Vanderbilt
|39-23
|501
|24
|10. Wake Forest
|41-19-1
|497
|NR
|11. Louisville
|42-21-1
|393
|14
|12. North Carolina
|42-22
|369
|15
|13. East Carolina
|46-21
|355
|12
|14. Maryland
|48-14
|331
|18
|15. UCLA
|40-24
|330
|23
|16. Virginia Tech
|45-14
|314
|11
|17. TCU
|38-22
|284
|NR
|18. Miami
|40-20
|246
|20
|19. Southern Miss.
|47-19
|242
|13
|20. Virginia
|39-19
|199
|NR
|21. Texas Tech
|39-22
|137
|25
|22. North Carolina St.
|36-21
|131
|NR
|23. Oregon St.
|48-18
|110
|10
|24. Texas
|47-22
|104
|8
|25. Oregon
|36-25
|74
|NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Oklahoma (45-24); No. 5 Notre Dame (41-17); No. 7 Auburn (43-22); No. 16 Connecticut (50-16); No. 19 Texas State (47-14).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (43-22) 72; Alabama (31-27) 58; Oklahoma (45-24) 41; UC Santa Barbara (44-14) 40; Florida State (34-25) 32; Connecticut (50-16) 29; South Carolina (27-28) 29; Georgia Tech (36-24) 24; Rutgers (44-15) 22; Notre Dame (41-17) 19; Clemson (35-23) 15; Arizona (39-25) 13; Mississippi State (26-30) 12; Texas State (47-14) 8; Dallas Baptist (34-24-1) 6; Duke (22-32) 6; Georgia (36-23) 6; Gonzaga (37-19) 6; Rice (17-39) 6; Charlotte (36-22) 4; Georgia Southern (41-20) 3; Wofford (42-26-1) 3; Campbell (41-19) 2; Coastal Carolina (39-20-1) 2; Louisiana Tech (43-21) 2; San Diego (37-20) 2.
