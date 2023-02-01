UMBC hosts Binghamton following Petcash’s 24-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (14-9, 4-4 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (14-9, 4-4 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces the UMBC Retrievers after Dan Petcash scored 24 points in Binghamton’s 84-67 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Retrievers have gone 10-2 at home. UMBC scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Bearcats are 5-3 against America East opponents. Binghamton has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Retrievers and Bearcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Jacob Falko is averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

