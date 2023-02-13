UMass faces Loyola Chicago, aims to stop 4-game slide

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-16, 2-10 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-12, 4-9 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-16, 2-10 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-12, 4-9 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass will try to stop its four-game skid when the Minutemen play Loyola Chicago.

The Minutemen have gone 7-4 at home. UMass is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers are 2-10 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is 5-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging 5.2 points for the Minutemen. Noah Fernandes is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for UMass.

Braden Norris is averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

