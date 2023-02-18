UCSB visits UC Riverside after Mitchell’s 25-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (20-5, 11-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (17-10, 10-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Ajay Mitchell scored 25 points in UCSB’s 70-59 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Highlanders are 8-3 in home games. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West with 13.2 assists per game led by Zyon Pullin averaging 4.0.

The Gauchos have gone 11-3 against Big West opponents. UCSB is third in the Big West scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Andre Kelly averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is averaging 17.9 points and four assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Miles Norris is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. Mitchell is shooting 53.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

