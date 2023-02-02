Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez outright to Norfolk (IL). National League PITTSBURGH…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez outright to Norfolk (IL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Webb, LHPs Angel Perdomo, Rob Zastryzny and Daniel Zamora and SS Chris Owings on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Joe Danna safeties coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Dre Bly cornerbacks coach and Steve Heiden tight ends coach.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated P Arryn Siposs to return to practice from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW John Quenneville to a standard player contract (SPC).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned G Henrik Tikkanen to Worcester (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned C Anthony Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Released LW Hank Crone from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Luis Abram to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Yerson Mosquera on loan from Wolverhampton (English Premiere League).

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Sergi Palencia to a one-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Matt Real to a one-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the discovery priority of D Yerson Mosquera.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed M Griffin Dillon to an MLS Next Pro contract, pending league approval.

USL Championship

OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed F Anuar Jose Pelaez Paba.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Waived D Kelly Ann Livingstone.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Agreed to terms with head football coach Mack Brown on a one-year contract extension.

ST. ANSELM — Named Elizabeth Lincoln head women’s tennis coach.

