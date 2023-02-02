Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez outright to Norfolk (IL).
|National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Webb, LHPs Angel Perdomo, Rob Zastryzny and Daniel Zamora and SS Chris Owings on minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Joe Danna safeties coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Dre Bly cornerbacks coach and Steve Heiden tight ends coach.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated P Arryn Siposs to return to practice from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids on a conditioning loan.
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW John Quenneville to a standard player contract (SPC).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned G Henrik Tikkanen to Worcester (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned C Anthony Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Released LW Hank Crone from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Luis Abram to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Yerson Mosquera on loan from Wolverhampton (English Premiere League).
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Sergi Palencia to a one-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Matt Real to a one-year contract.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the discovery priority of D Yerson Mosquera.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed M Griffin Dillon to an MLS Next Pro contract, pending league approval.
|USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed F Anuar Jose Pelaez Paba.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Waived D Kelly Ann Livingstone.
|COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA — Agreed to terms with head football coach Mack Brown on a one-year contract extension.
ST. ANSELM — Named Elizabeth Lincoln head women’s tennis coach.
