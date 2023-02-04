Tennessee Tech hosts Southeast Missouri State after Russell’s 37-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-11, 8-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-14, 6-5 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-11, 8-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-14, 6-5 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Phillip Russell scored 37 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 99-98 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Golden Eagles are 8-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech is third in the OVC shooting 35.2% from deep, led by Jayvis Harvey shooting 49.4% from 3-point range.

The Redhawks are 8-3 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is ninth in the OVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Thompson is averaging 10.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Russell is averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

