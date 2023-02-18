Live Radio
Stewart, Simon lead UT Martin over Tennessee Tech 100-91

The Associated Press

February 18, 2023, 7:37 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Parker Stewart scored 32 points and K.J. Simon added a double-double to lead UT Martin to a 100-91 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Stewart added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (18-11, 10-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Simon finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Chris Nix scored 20 on 9-of-12 shooting.

Jaylen Sebree finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to pace the Golden Eagles (13-16, 9-7). Brett Thompson added 24 points, while Jayvis Harvey contributed 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. UT Martin hosts Tennessee State, while Tennessee Tech visits Southern Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

