Sports on TV for Friday, February 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, February 10 AUTO RACING 4 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at Buffalo

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fairfield at Rider

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN2 – Saint Louis at Dayton

9 p.m.

ESPNU — N. Kentucky at Wright St.

FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

8:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Denver

COLLEGE WRESTLING 7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Iowa

FIGURE SKATING 8 a.m.

USA — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

10 a.m.

USA — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Women’s Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at NY Rangers

RUGBY (MEN’S) 4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at South Sydney, Preseason Trials

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, Preseason Trials

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tijuana

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Quarterfinals —

