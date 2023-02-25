Southern visits Dyson and Bethune-Cookman

Southern Jaguars (13-14, 9-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (13-14, 9-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-18, 6-9 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on the Southern Jaguars after Dhashon Dyson scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 70-65 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Wildcats are 6-4 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 9-5 against conference opponents. Southern ranks eighth in the SWAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Tyrone Lyons averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Garrett is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Brion Whitley is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

