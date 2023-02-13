Southern faces Texas Southern, seeks 9th straight home win

Texas Southern Tigers (8-17, 4-8 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-12, 9-3 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Southern Tigers (8-17, 4-8 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-12, 9-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Texas Southern aiming to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars have gone 8-0 in home games. Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Tigers are 4-8 in conference games. Texas Southern is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brion Whitley is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

PJ Henry is averaging 9.3 points for the Tigers. Davon Barnes is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.