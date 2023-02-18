South Carolina Upstate visits High Point after House’s 21-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-13, 8-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (12-15, 4-11 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-13, 8-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (12-15, 4-11 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Jaden House scored 21 points in High Point’s 71-69 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. High Point leads the Big South with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 4.6.

The Spartans are 8-7 in conference games. South Carolina Upstate is fifth in the Big South shooting 35.0% from deep. Floyd Rideau leads the Spartans shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is averaging 17.5 points for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 13.6 points and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for High Point.

Ahmir Langlais is averaging 6.6 points for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.