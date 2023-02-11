Live Radio
Home » Sports » South Alabama earns 74-57…

South Alabama earns 74-57 win over Appalachian State

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 8:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Moore’s 16 points helped South Alabama defeat Appalachian State 74-57 on Saturday night.

Moore finished 7 of 15 from the floor for the Jaguars (12-14, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Tyrell Jones scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Owen White went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers (14-13, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, four assists and two steals. Terence Harcum added 11 points and two steals for Appalachian State. Justin Abson finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for South Alabama is a Monday matchup with Hartford at home, while Appalachian State hosts Texas State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up