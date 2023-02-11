Seattle U hosts Grand Canyon after Tyson’s 24-point showing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-8, 7-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (17-8, 8-4 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-8, 7-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (17-8, 8-4 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 75-71 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks are 10-1 in home games. Seattle U ranks third in the WAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.0.

The Antelopes are 7-4 in WAC play. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 35.6% from downtown. Isaiah Shaw leads the Antelopes shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Redhawks and Antelopes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Riley Grigsby is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Noah Baumann is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 7.8 points. Rayshon Harrison is shooting 43.3% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.