Princeton visits Harvard after Ledlum’s 35-point game

Princeton Tigers (17-8, 8-4 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (14-12, 5-7 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces the Princeton Tigers after Chris Ledlum scored 35 points in Harvard’s 73-56 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson are 5-6 on their home court. Harvard has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 8-4 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ledlum is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Idan Tretout is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Harvard.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

