Penn scores 21, Drake knocks off Southern Illinois 82-59

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 4:36 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn had 21 points in Drake’s 82-59 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Penn added five rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. D.J. Wilkins recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance). It was the seventh victory in a row for the Bulldogs.

The Salukis (19-8, 11-5) were led by Jawaun Newton, who recorded 13 points. Lance Jones added 13 points and two steals for Southern Illinois. Xavier Johnson also had 10 points.

Penn led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 45-22 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

