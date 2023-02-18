Oregon visits Washington State following Gueye’s 21-point performance

Oregon Ducks (15-12, 9-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (15-12, 9-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts the Oregon Ducks after Mouhamed Gueye scored 21 points in Washington State’s 80-62 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cougars are 9-3 on their home court. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Jabe Mullins shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Ducks have gone 9-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Powell is averaging 10.6 points for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Will Richardson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. N’Faly Dante is shooting 63.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.