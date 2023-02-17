Oregon State visits Menifield and Washington

Oregon State Beavers (10-17, 4-12 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Oregon State Beavers (10-17, 4-12 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Keyon Menifield scored 27 points in Washington’s 72-71 overtime win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies are 11-5 in home games. Washington averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Beavers are 4-12 against conference opponents. Oregon State is 4-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 42.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jordan Pope is averaging 12.7 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

