Nutall and SMU host East Carolina

SMU Mustangs (8-15, 3-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-12, 2-8 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SMU Mustangs (8-15, 3-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-12, 2-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on the East Carolina Pirates after Zach Nutall scored 23 points in SMU’s 74-52 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates are 7-5 on their home court. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 5.6.

The Mustangs are 3-7 in AAC play. SMU is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates and Mustangs match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Samuell Williamson is averaging eight points and 7.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zhruic Phelps is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

