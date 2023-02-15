Northwestern hosts Jackson-Davis and No. 14 Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana takes on the Northwestern Wildcats after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 28 points in Indiana’s 62-61 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 11-4 in home games. Northwestern has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-5 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 49.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Boo Buie is shooting 40.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three blocks for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.