North Florida hosts Tipton and Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (14-16, 9-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-16, 8-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits the North Florida Ospreys after Garrett Tipton scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 63-61 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 10-2 in home games. North Florida is fourth in the ASUN scoring 76.2 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Knights are 9-8 against conference opponents. Bellarmine is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ospreys and Knights face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 14.4 points. Carter Hendricksen is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Juston Betz is averaging 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knights. Tipton is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.