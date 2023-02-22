No. 6 Virginia visits Boston College following Post’s 21-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (21-4, 13-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-15, 7-10 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (21-4, 13-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-15, 7-10 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -8; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers after Quinten Post scored 21 points in Boston College’s 75-69 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles are 8-6 on their home court. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 2.1.

The Cavaliers are 13-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia is the top team in the ACC shooting 37.1% from deep. Isaac McKneely leads the Cavaliers shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Madsen averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Post is averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Armaan Franklin is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Cavaliers. McKneely is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.