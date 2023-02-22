No. 20 Providence takes on No. 18 UConn following Croswell’s 21-point game

Providence Friars (20-7, 12-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-7, 9-7 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Providence Friars (20-7, 12-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-7, 9-7 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Providence visits the No. 18 UConn Huskies after Ed Croswell scored 21 points in Providence’s 85-72 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 13-2 in home games. UConn is third in the Big East in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Adama Sanogo paces the Huskies with 7.3 boards.

The Friars are 12-4 against conference opponents. Providence averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanogo is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Huskies.

Bryce Hopkins is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

