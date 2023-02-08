NJIT visits UMBC on 3-game road skid

NJIT Highlanders (6-16, 3-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (15-10, 5-5 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

NJIT Highlanders (6-16, 3-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (15-10, 5-5 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Highlanders visit UMBC.

The Retrievers have gone 11-2 at home. UMBC is fifth in the America East with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaging 1.9.

The Highlanders are 3-6 against America East opponents. NJIT is fourth in the America East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Osawe averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is shooting 43.4% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Miles Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Highlanders. Osawe is averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.