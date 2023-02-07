New York looks to keep win streak going, hosts Seattle

Seattle Kraken (29-15-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (26-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New…

Seattle Kraken (29-15-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (26-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -110, Kraken -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken.

New York has a 26-22-5 record overall and a 15-9-2 record in home games. The Islanders have a +eight scoring differential, with 150 total goals scored and 142 conceded.

Seattle has gone 16-5-2 in road games and 29-15-5 overall. The Kraken are 14-4-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 31 goals and 23 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has nine goals and 27 assists for the Kraken. Eeli Tolvanen has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Justin Schultz: out (undisclosed).

