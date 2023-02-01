New Orleans plays Texas A&M-CC after Johnson’s 26-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-9, 6-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-14, 3-6 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-9, 6-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-14, 3-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jordan Johnson scored 26 points in New Orleans’ 80-64 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers have gone 5-6 in home games. New Orleans allows 80.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Islanders have gone 6-3 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 17 points and 4.3 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Trey Tennyson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is averaging 15 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.