NASCAR-Xfinity Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Austin Hill,…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 125 laps, 58 points.

2. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 125, 40.

3. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 125, 52.

4. (16) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 125, 33.

5. (13) Myatt Snider, Toyota, 125, 33.

6. (9) Riley Herbst, Ford, 125, 35.

7. (29) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 125, 30.

8. (22) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 125, 29.

9. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 125, 30.

10. (19) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 125, 0.

11. (20) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 125, 33.

12. (8) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 125, 34.

13. (17) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 125, 24.

14. (11) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 125, 30.

15. (25) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 125, 22.

16. (34) Parker Chase, Toyota, 125, 21.

17. (38) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 125, 20.

18. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 125, 19.

19. (15) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 125, 18.

20. (23) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 125, 17.

21. (26) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 125, 16.

22. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, 125, 15.

23. (2) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 125, 17.

24. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 125, 13.

25. (12) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 125, 12.

26. (18) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 125, 20.

27. (14) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 124, 19.

28. (24) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 124, 9.

29. (32) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 124, 14.

30. (37) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, electrical, 110, 7.

31. (31) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, accident, 87, 6.

32. (33) Kaz Grala, Toyota, engine, 82, 5.

33. (21) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, engine, 81, 4.

34. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 8.

35. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 2.

36. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 20, 1.

37. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 1.

38. (30) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, engine, 8, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.509 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Caution.

Caution Flags: 8 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 25 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0; C.Custer 1; J.Allgaier 2-5; J.Nemechek 6; J.Allgaier 7; J.Nemechek 8-12; J.Allgaier 13-14; J.Nemechek 15; J.Allgaier 16-25; J.Haley 26; A.Hill 27-32; S.Creed 33-37; S.Mayer 38-45; P.Kligerman 46; S.Mayer 47-49; A.Hill 50-53; J.Allgaier 54-55; S.Mayer 56-58; J.Allgaier 59-74; J.Nemechek 75; G.Gaulding 76; D.Starr 77-78; J.Berry 79-95; A.Hill 96-123; J.Allgaier 124; A.Hill 125

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 4 times for 39 laps; J.Allgaier, 7 times for 36 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 17 laps; S.Mayer, 3 times for 14 laps; J.Nemechek, 4 times for 8 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 5 laps; D.Starr, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap; G.Gaulding, 1 time for 1 lap; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 58; 2. J.Allgaier, 52; 3. J.Nemechek, 40; 4. R.Herbst, 35; 5. C.Smith, 34; 6. P.Retzlaff, 33; 7. M.Snider, 33; 8. J.Burton, 33; 9. J.Graf, 30; 10. C.Custer, 30; 11. B.Jones, 30; 12. R.Sieg, 29; 13. S.Parsons, 24; 14. J.Williams, 22; 15. P.Chase, 21; 16. J.Clements, 20.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.