Murrell and the Ole Miss Rebels take on conference foe Vanderbilt

Ole Miss Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 3-6 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 3-6 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -4; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Matthew Murrell and the Ole Miss Rebels visit Liam Robbins and the Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC play Saturday.

The Commodores have gone 7-5 at home. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Millora-Brown averaging 2.1.

The Rebels are 1-8 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Burns averaging 2.2.

The Commodores and Rebels face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbins is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Murrell is averaging 14.9 points for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Rebels: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.