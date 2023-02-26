MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, Feb. 25
|Goals
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|2
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|2
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|2
18 players tied with 1
|Assists
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|2
|Mohanad Jeahze, DC
|2
|Eduard Loewen, STL
|2
16 players tied with 1
___
|Shots
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|8
|Luiz Araujo, ATL
|7
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|6
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|5
|Ivan Franco, HOU
|5
|Shanyder Borgelin, MCF
|4
|Enzo Copetti, CLT
|4
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|4
|Eduard Loewen, STL
|4
|Paxton Pomykal, DAL
|4
|Nicolas Stefanelli, MCF
|4
|Karol Swiderski, CLT
|4
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|4
___
|Shots on Goal
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|3
|Shanyder Borgelin, MCF
|3
|Ivan Franco, HOU
|3
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|3
|Eduard Loewen, STL
|3
8 players tied with 2
___
|Cautions
28 players tied with 1
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
28 players tied with 1
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Drake Callender, MCF
|0.00
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.00
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|0.00
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.00
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.00
|Andre Blake, PHI
|1.00
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|1.00
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|1.00
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.00
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|1.00
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|1.00
|Pablo Sisniega, CLT
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Drake Callender, MCF
|1
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|1
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|1
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1
___
|Saves
|Drake Callender, MCF
|6
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|6
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|6
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|6
|Yohei Takaoka, VAN
|5
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|4
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|4
|Pablo Sisniega, CLT
|4
|Daniel, SJ
|3
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|3
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|3
|James Pantemis, MTL
|3
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.