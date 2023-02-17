Miller leads No. 15 Miami against Wake Forest after 24-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Miami hosts the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jordan Miller scored 24 points in Miami’s 80-72 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Hurricanes are 14-0 in home games. Miami leads the ACC averaging 34.8 points in the paint. Norchad Omier leads the Hurricanes with 9.5.

The Demon Deacons are 9-6 in ACC play. Wake Forest averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Hurricanes and Demon Deacons match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 13 points. Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Damari Monsanto is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 13.4 points. Tyree Appleby is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

