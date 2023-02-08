Michigan hosts Nebraska following Tominaga’s 30-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the Michigan Wolverines after Keisei Tominaga scored 30 points in Nebraska’s 72-63 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines have gone 9-3 in home games. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 10.1.

The Cornhuskers are 4-9 in conference matchups. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Derrick Walker averaging 11.5.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Tominaga is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 11.1 points. Walker is shooting 59.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

