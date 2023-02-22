Mercer takes on Furman, looks to end 4-game slide

Mercer Bears (12-17, 5-11 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (22-7, 13-3 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mercer Bears (12-17, 5-11 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (22-7, 13-3 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -12.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer aims to end its four-game slide with a victory against Furman.

The Paladins have gone 14-2 at home. Furman is third in the SoCon with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 1.9.

The Bears are 5-11 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Foster is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. Mike Bothwell is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

McCreary is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.