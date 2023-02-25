McNeese visits SE Louisiana following Shumate’s 26-point game

McNeese Cowboys (8-21, 5-11 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-13, 10-6 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (8-21, 5-11 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-13, 10-6 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Christian Shumate scored 26 points in McNeese’s 85-80 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions have gone 9-4 in home games. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 76.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Cowboys have gone 5-11 against Southland opponents. McNeese has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.2 points and 8.2 rebounds. Nick Caldwell is averaging 14 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Shumate is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

