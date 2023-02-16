McKee leads Queens against Jacksonville State after 24-point outing

Queens Royals (16-11, 6-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Queens Royals (16-11, 6-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after AJ McKee scored 24 points in Queens’ 88-84 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Gamecocks are 8-4 on their home court. Jacksonville State ranks fourth in the ASUN in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Juwan Perdue leads the Gamecocks with 6.1 boards.

The Royals are 6-8 in ASUN play. Queens has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks and Royals square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.3 points for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Kenny Dye is averaging 17 points and 4.9 assists for the Royals. McKee is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

