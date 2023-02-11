Live Radio
Mackinnon’s 22 help Elon down William & Mary 66-55

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 4:51 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Max Mackinnon’s 22 points helped Elon defeat William & Mary 66-55 on Saturday.

Mackinnon added nine rebounds for the Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Sean Halloran scored 18 points and Sam Sherry finished with 14 points.

The Tribe (9-17, 4-9) were led in scoring by Tyler Rice, who finished with 13 points. William & Mary also got 12 points from Miguel Ayesa and 11 points from Ben Wight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

