Loyola Chicago plays Richmond following Norris’ 25-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-15, 2-9 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-13, 5-7 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the Richmond Spiders after Braden Norris scored 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 83-71 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Spiders have gone 10-3 at home. Richmond is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers have gone 2-9 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Spiders and Ramblers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Bigelow is averaging nine points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Philip Alston is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

