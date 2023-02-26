Loyer leads Davidson against Duquesne after 27-point game

Davidson Wildcats (13-14, 6-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-9, 9-6 A-10) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne…

Davidson Wildcats (13-14, 6-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-9, 9-6 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the Duquesne Dukes after Foster Loyer scored 27 points in Davidson’s 74-61 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Dukes have gone 15-3 at home. Duquesne is the top team in the A-10 shooting 37.2% from deep, led by Kevin Easley Jr. shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 6-9 in conference matchups. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Loyer is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Sam Mennenga is shooting 50.2% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.