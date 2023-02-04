Little Rock hosts SIU-Edwardsville after White’s 22-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-9, 6-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-17, 3-8 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-9, 6-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-17, 3-8 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -4; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after CJ White scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 99-98 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Trojans are 6-3 in home games. Little Rock is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 6-5 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 6.3.

The Trojans and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 37.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

