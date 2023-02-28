Liberty Flames play in ASUN Tournament against the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights (15-17, 9-9 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (24-7, 15-3 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (15-17, 9-9 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (24-7, 15-3 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -16.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames play in the ASUN Tournament against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Flames have gone 15-3 against ASUN opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Liberty ranks ninth in the ASUN in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Blake Preston paces the Flames with 5.3 boards.

The Knights are 9-9 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.3% from downtown. Langdon Hatton paces the Knights shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee is averaging 22.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Juston Betz is averaging 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.