Liberty defeats Jacksonville State 79-55

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 27 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville State 79-55 on Saturday night.

McGhee shot 7 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Flames (22-7, 13-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Colin Porter scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Joseph Venzant finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Gamecocks (11-18, 4-12) were led by Demaree King, who recorded nine points. Clarence Jackson added nine points for Jacksonville State. Marcellus Brigham Jr. also had eight points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Liberty visits Queens while Jacksonville State visits Central Arkansas.

