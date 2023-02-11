Live Radio
Lewis, Moore help Wagner beat LIU 58-46

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 3:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Keyontae Lewis and Rahmir Moore scored 12 points each in Wagner’s 58-46 win over Long Island on Saturday.

Lewis had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Seahawks (13-10, 6-6 Northeast Conference). Moore scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 12 from the floor. Julian Brown was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Sharks (3-22, 1-12) were led by Jacob Johnson, who posted 12 points and two steals. Tre Wood added eight points for LIU. In addition, Ahmed Essahaty had eight points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

